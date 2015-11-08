Roethlisberger has foot sprain, will miss a few weeks

Big Ben suffered a mid-foot sprain during the Steelers' 38-35 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, a source briefed on the injury told NFL Media's Albert Breer. He is expected to miss at least a few weeks because of the injury. The Steelers' timely Week 11 bye will help lessen the sting of Roethlisberger's latest injury. They host the Browns in Week 10, with backup Landry Jones likely to start.
Roethlisberger was carted off the field after suffering the injury on a sack midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. He was helped off the field and eventually was transported on a cart to the locker room. He was unable to put any pressure on his foot after the injury and was taken to a local hospital.
Roethlisberger was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, coach Mike Tomlin announced.
The injury comes after a return to form for Roethlisberger against Oakland. He left the game after throwing for 334 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Steelers held a 35-28 lead when Roethlisberger left. Those numbers would be even better if not for four drops and a few missed throws early before he really got dialed in.
This was a cruel tease for Steelers fans that saw what this offense is capable of, even without Le'Veon Bell. The Steelers racked up more than 300 yards in the first half.
Now the team will have to live with an immediate future without Roethlisberger again. Landry Jones replaced Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter and did enough to finish off the win (notably, by getting the ball to Antonio Brown). Jones and Michael Vick combined to win two of four games in place of Roethlisberger when Ben mised four games with a knee sprain.
Now it will be up to Jones to tread water and hope Roethlisberger returns in time to boost this disjointed, injury-plagued Steelers season.