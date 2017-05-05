Re-ranking the 2015 RB class: The Todd Gurley conundrum

Trying to explain Gurley's down season: This is the part where it's really tempting to play amateur psychologist and guess what was in Gurley's mind or heart last season, to interpret those shakes of the head or the lackluster runs in garbage time. I went into this exercise hoping to see something positive from Gurley, but aside from his occasional light feet and graceful glide, it just wasn't there. At his best out of the I-formation, Gurley was The Franchise, until quarterback Jared Goff -- who is more comfortable out of the shotgun -- came along as the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. How to split the difference is up to new coach Sean McVay.