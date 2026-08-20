NFL Network: Ravens center Danny Pinter suffers torn patellar tendon

Baltimore has been working to adjust the interior offensive line since center Tyler Linderbaum left for a lucrative contract in Las Vegas in March. Pinter arrived on a one-year deal with a chance to compete for the role, and while the Ravens attempted to add some insurance by signing veteran Ethan Pocic in late July, it seemed as if Pinter had the inside track on the top pivot job, working with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the first team.

That changed Wednesday. Now, the Ravens are left to hope Pocic -- who is returning from an Achilles injury suffered in 2025 -- can ramp up in time to handle the responsibilities and physical toll that comes with the starting job.

If not, they may have to look further down the depth chart or turn back to the free agent market for a solution.