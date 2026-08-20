NFL Network: Ravens center Danny Pinter suffers torn patellar tendon
Danny Pinter's 2026 season is finished.
The Ravens center suffered a torn patellar tendon in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported.
Pinter exited Wednesday's session on a cart and underwent imaging to determine the severity of his knee injury. Testing revealed the worst news for Pinter, who was on track to earn a starting job for the first time since he joined the league as a fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2020 draft.
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Baltimore has been working to adjust the interior offensive line since center Tyler Linderbaum left for a lucrative contract in Las Vegas in March. Pinter arrived on a one-year deal with a chance to compete for the role, and while the Ravens attempted to add some insurance by signing veteran Ethan Pocic in late July, it seemed as if Pinter had the inside track on the top pivot job, working with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the first team.
That changed Wednesday. Now, the Ravens are left to hope Pocic -- who is returning from an Achilles injury suffered in 2025 -- can ramp up in time to handle the responsibilities and physical toll that comes with the starting job.
If not, they may have to look further down the depth chart or turn back to the free agent market for a solution.