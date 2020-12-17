Ranking top candidates to win 2020 NFL Coach of the Year

Working for him: If there were a Comeback Coach of the Year award, Rivera would be the hands-down winner. Rebounding after losing his job in Carolina would be one thing. Rebounding while also receiving cancer treatment was a simply Herculean task -- even more so than quickly restoring Washington to respectability. Thanks to a dominant defensive front and the stability provided by Comeback Player of the Year favorite Alex Smith at quarterback, Washington is riding a four-game winning streak -- the longest active streak in the NFC -- and making a strong push to claim the NFC East. If Rivera, who also won Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2013, captures this honor, he'll join Bill Belichick, Don Shula and Chuck Knox as the only three-time winners in history.





Working against him: The last coach who received this award without making the playoffs was Dallas' Jimmy Johnson in 1990, which tells you how much importance voters place on winning a postseason berth. And while Washington currently holds a one-game lead in the division, The Football Team faces a tough final portion of the schedule, beginning with the Seahawks in Week 15 and ending with a rejuvenated Eagles squad in Week 17. Between that, the fact that the Giants own the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage and the uncertainty around Smith's calf injury, the danger of missing the playoffs is clear.