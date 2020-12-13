Around the NFL

Alex Smith suffers leg injury in Washington's win over 49ers

Published: Dec 13, 2020 at 06:25 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith exited the first half of Sunday's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers and did not return to the game.

2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins relieved Smith and went 7 of 12 for 51 yards.

At the time of the injury, Smith was enduring his worst performance of the season as he struggled to move the ball against the 49ers' front. Smith threw an interception in the first half and finished his day 8 of 19 for 57 yards.

Smith is in the midst of a phenomenal comeback story after suffering a gruesome leg injury in 2018 that sidelined him for the remainder of that year and all of 2019.

