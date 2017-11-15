Ranking all eight NFL divisions: NFC South, NFC North on top

This group is spared from the bottom only because it doesn't include the Browns. Coming into the season, all four teams were seen as contenders, and the idea that the AFC West would produce three playoff teams was not considered outlandish. Now, the Chiefs are the only team above .500, and even they have cooled off after a hot start, losing three of their last four games. Kansas City is also the only team in the division with a positive point differential. The Chargers might be in last place, but they're barely being outscored (minus-5 point differential), evidence that they've lost some close games. Oakland and Denver, meanwhile, are the biggest disappointments in the NFL's most disappointing division.