Richard Sherman ruptures Achilles, out for rest of '17

The Legion of Boom was already down one key member heading into its Thursday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

It left the 22-16 win with one more out.

With Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas already out because of a hamstring injury he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 8, cornerback Richard Sherman left the game against the Cards with a ruptured Achilles tendon after getting tangled up with receiver John Brown late in the third quarter. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed the injury after the game, saying, "He's going to get checked and all that kind of stuff, but the doctors are really clear about it that he ruptured his Achilles. There's no coming back from that until you get the surgery and all that kind of stuff."

The star defensive back, who popped up on the Seahawks' injury report this week with an Achilles injury, was seen grasping at his ankle immediately after the collision and was heavily limping on the sideline.

"I kind of knew what the play was, I was going to make a break to catch a ball," said Sherman, who showed up to the postgame news conference on crutches and in a walking boot. "I was going to try to get me a pick. We were in a Cover Two and once I put everything on it, I knew -- I had gone pretty much the whole season not really making any drastic cuts. I'm veteran enough, I know the plays enough where I was never in position where I had to make a super bad cut or it probably would have popped a long time ago. I just thought I could get the ball and once it popped, it was just unfortunate I couldn't make the tackle."

Sherman told reporters after the contest he actually suffered the initial Achilles injury in the Seahawks' 16-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. He said he and the team tried to rest it, but he understood Thursday night's outcome was probably inevitable.

"I knew what was happening," Sherman said. "I mean, it's been bothering me all season. So it was one them things you just have to play through as long as you can but when it goes, it goes."

The corner, who had two interceptions and 31 tackles heading into Thursday Night Football, was performing like he usually does, a big reason the Cards had just 130 passing yards heading into the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Jeremy Lane in the starting lineup.