Rams hope exploiting mismatches springs Todd Gurley in 2017

The best player in a Rams uniform Tuesday didn't take a snap, yet he made the biggest news. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had skipped all of OTAs, showed up for mandatory minicamp. He spent most of the session doing individual work and then sprinting under the California sun with a hoodie on. It appears unlikely that Donald will fully practice this week, but his presence signals there won't be an acrimonious contract standoff. Donald's big deal getting done is likely a matter of when, not if.