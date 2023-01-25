Predicting NFL Honors awards: Who will win MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Rookies of the Year?

This is a tough call, and we're going to go against the typical "QBs RULE" forecast. Barkley and McCaffrey are "name" players whose performances clearly helped their respective teams make the postseason. McCaffrey arguably was the 49ers' MVP after joining the team and has enjoyed the better season in our view, but we're slightly leaning toward Barkley because of the New York factor. With Smith, we absolutely understand why he's here: He had a fantastic season, and this has been a QB-heavy award historically. But what is he coming back from? And was he ever truly good before? Smith fits more into a "late-career breakout" category in our eyes.