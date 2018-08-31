Player you'd build defense around: Aaron Donald? Khalil Mack?

J.J. Watt, when healthy, is clearly the best defensive player in the NFL. He is the Tom Brady of this era on defense. It's like this ... When Brady plays, you can just give him the Offensive Player of the Year award every year. Same goes with Watt and the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Texans star can line up at four positions along the line of scrimmage, as well as rush from the linebacker position, causing more problems for the offense than any other top defensive linemen/linebacker in the league.