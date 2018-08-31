Raiders DE Khalil Mack breaks silence: 'I miss' football

For months Khalil Mack has been silent as he holds out in hopes the Oakland Raiders give him a massive new contract. Thursday night he broke the silence.

Mack commented on a tweet from Ted Nguyen of The Athletic, which showed the Raiders pass rusher making a series of ridonkulous moves to get to the quarterback. Mack's remark: "I miss it."

The social media comment didn't go unnoticed by his Raiders teammates. Quarterback Derek Carr replied to Mack: "I miss you." (BFF's forever. Heart emoji. #AintThatCute.)

The question is whether missing football will cause Mack to soften his contract stand. Teams often count on a player's staunch summer stance wilting at the thought of missing games -- and the checks that come along with them. If Mack feels the fear of missing out or disappointing teammates, it could hasten a resolution. But don't count on it.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that a lot needs to happen to get Mack back in silver and black. Sides haven't negotiated in months.

A trade could get Mack back on the football field he misses so much, but the Raiders are seeking at least two first-round picks in return, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week.

With Week 1 almost upon us, Mack's holdout is set to disrupt games that matter. When that happens, plenty of fans will miss the former Defensive Player of the Year.