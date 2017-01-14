Penalty has painful trickle-down effect for Seahawks

Here's something you generally try to avoid: An 84-yard penalty.
That's essentially what the Seahawks got stuck with when Devin Hester's 79-yard punt return was wiped away by a Seattle holding penalty on the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of Saturday's divisional matchup against the Falcons.
It then went from bad to worse for the Seahawks. Backed up deep in their own territory, Seahawks guard Rees Odhiambo -- in the lineup after an injury to Germain Ifedi -- stepped on Russell Wilson's foot on a dropback attempt. Wilson stumbled to the turf and was touched down in the end zone for a safety.
The Falcons received the ensuing free kick and march to a field goal drive and their first lead of the day, 12-10.
We'll see if this is the sequence will define this game.