Patrick Mahomes reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick's no-look pass

The Chiefs' star quarterback found out Ryan Fitzpatrick is a fellow no-look passing aficionado and immediately tweeted his support.
This daring throw is just the logical next step Fitzpatrick's late-career renaissance. His swagger levels have been off the charts since he wore DeSean Jackson's jumpsuit to a press conference last year.
So when he embarks on his annual mid-September hot streak, Fitzpatrick might feature Mahomes' signature throw a bit more. It was awfully effective for the Chiefs.
Think Mahomes II is sitting idly by as 14-year veterans cramp his style? Think again. He's back in the lab to develop the next coverage-punking pass.
Good luck to defensive coordinators everywhere if the MVP and the Harvard product figure it out at the same time.