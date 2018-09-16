NFL Twitter reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick's postgame look

"If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good." -Deion Luywnn Sanders.
Ryan Fitzpatrick lived by the first two parts of that mantra in Sunday's Eagles vs. Bucs game. The Bucs QB is hoping to live by the "if you play good, they pay good" part of it next offseason when he'll be a free agent. Fitzpatrick's play has been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2018 season thus far -- it's honestly a toss up between his hot start and Patrick Mahomes', but I give the vet the edge. The 35-year-old QB completed 27 of 33 passes for 402 yards and four TDs in the Bucs' 27-21 victory. After the game, people were talking about Fitzpatrick's postgame look just as much -- if not more -- than his MVP-esque play.
Man of the hour. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/28OM7KktNcâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2018
Fitzpatrick actually didn't go and buy the Migos jewelry starter kit, the jewels belong to Bucs WR DeSean Jackson. Fitzpatrick and D-Jack connected on an electrifying 75-yard TD in the first quarter.
Ryan Fitzpatrick getting swagged out with DeSean Jackson's bling after throwing 4 TDs to beat the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/vOsC3sUZxzâ Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 16, 2018
Although the 'fit wasn't really Fitzpatrick's, it still got #NFLTwitter buzzing. Here's what people had to say about his play and look:
The Athletic reporter Greg Auman
Ryan Fitzpatrick explaining his new look. The chain? âItâs really heavy.â pic.twitter.com/CL22xhbkYbâ Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 16, 2018
The Postgame editor Jeff Eisenband
Harvard Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. The Ryan Fitzpatrick She Told You Not To Worry About pic.twitter.com/d6GkapuBUIâ Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 16, 2018
Fox 35 Anchor Adam Shadoff
On the left:@TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor)â Adam Shadoff (@FOX35Adam) September 16, 2018
On the right:
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Or is it?! pic.twitter.com/mn7xHe9E8M
ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine
So things are getting WEIRD in Tampa right now. "It's nothing, man," Ryan Fitzpatrick said of this ensemble. "We've just gotta make sure we stay humble." https://t.co/UU09baUlnM pic.twitter.com/4h8qzXOWRcâ JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 16, 2018
The Checkdown
Ryan Fitzpatrick would've beat Mayweather pic.twitter.com/PwGIuz5tzmâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 16, 2018
ESPN radio host T-Bob Hebert
Ryan Fitzpatrick lookin at NFL defenses right now pic.twitter.com/pmNI3rQieiâ T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) September 16, 2018
NFL fan Abel Perez
Conner McGregor rn pic.twitter.com/cA3oVhzKlqâ Abel Perez (@perezabel4) September 16, 2018
Author Jon Acuff
I know some people are surprised by Ryan Fitzpatrickâs look today in the post game conference, but itâs like my grandfather always said, âYou ball out like youâre a starter, you get to dress exactly like Conor McGregor.â pic.twitter.com/0GJl9FvoMJâ Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) September 16, 2018
The Ringer
Regular Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. the Contract Year Ryan Fitzpatrick she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/BlJ7Qu83eZâ The Ringer (@ringer) September 16, 2018
Former NFL DE Corey Wootton
Ryan Fitzpatrick a legend for his post game outfit ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Corey Wootton (@CoreyWootton) September 16, 2018