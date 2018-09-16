NFL Twitter reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick's postgame look

"If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good." -Deion Luywnn Sanders.

Ryan Fitzpatrick lived by the first two parts of that mantra in Sunday's Eagles vs. Bucs game. The Bucs QB is hoping to live by the "if you play good, they pay good" part of it next offseason when he'll be a free agent. Fitzpatrick's play has been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2018 season thus far -- it's honestly a toss up between his hot start and Patrick Mahomes', but I give the vet the edge. The 35-year-old QB completed 27 of 33 passes for 402 yards and four TDs in the Bucs' 27-21 victory. After the game, people were talking about Fitzpatrick's postgame look just as much -- if not more -- than his MVP-esque play.

Fitzpatrick actually didn't go and buy the Migos jewelry starter kit, the jewels belong to Bucs WR DeSean Jackson. Fitzpatrick and D-Jack connected on an electrifying 75-yard TD in the first quarter.

Although the 'fit wasn't really Fitzpatrick's, it still got #NFLTwitter buzzing. Here's what people had to say about his play and look:

The Athletic reporter Greg Auman

The Postgame editor Jeff Eisenband

Fox 35 Anchor Adam Shadoff

On the left:@TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor)

On the right:

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Or is it?! pic.twitter.com/mn7xHe9E8M â Adam Shadoff (@FOX35Adam) September 16, 2018

ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine

So things are getting WEIRD in Tampa right now. "It's nothing, man," Ryan Fitzpatrick said of this ensemble. "We've just gotta make sure we stay humble." https://t.co/UU09baUlnM pic.twitter.com/4h8qzXOWRc â JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 16, 2018

The Checkdown

ESPN radio host T-Bob Hebert

NFL fan Abel Perez

Conner McGregor rn pic.twitter.com/cA3oVhzKlq â Abel Perez (@perezabel4) September 16, 2018

Author Jon Acuff

I know some people are surprised by Ryan Fitzpatrickâs look today in the post game conference, but itâs like my grandfather always said, âYou ball out like youâre a starter, you get to dress exactly like Conor McGregor.â pic.twitter.com/0GJl9FvoMJ â Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) September 16, 2018

The Ringer

Former NFL DE Corey Wootton