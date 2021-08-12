One thing to watch for from all 32 teams in Week 1 of NFL preseason

There's an abundance of starting spots up for grabs on a Texans roster that has few familiar faces from last year, but the QB1 spot is likely to be occupied by veteran Tyrod Taylor﻿. It'll be interesting to see how Taylor fairs, but might a first look at a potential Texans QB of the future be had when rookie Davis Mills garners some snaps? And finally, after his first-round selection shook the NFL world in 2020, Jordan Love makes his Packers debut. Love is poised to get plenty of PT this August.

Whether or not Patrick Mahomes is out there, it will be intriguing to get a glimpse of how the Chiefs' reassembled offensive line appears, particularly the ballyhooed additions of Orlando Brown and Joe Thuney﻿. Though the 49ers have been steadfast that Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter, Trey Lance has dazzled in camp and will introduce himself to an NFL audience.

Though Russell Wilson is unlikely to see too much playing time if any, Saturday will mark the first look at Shane Waldron's new-look Seahawks offense as the former Rams passing game coordinator takes on the OC role in Seattle. There are certainly teams who could use a veteran quarterback and the Raiders will feature one of the most enticing backups around currently as Marcus Mariota will showcase his skills and might well have plenty of eyes on him.