LaFleur: Jordan Love to play 'majority' of Texans game; Rodgers likely won't see preseason action

Preseason is ﻿Jordan Love﻿'s time to shine in Green Bay.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would start and play the "majority" of Saturday's first preseason game against the Houston Texans, with ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ taking over at some point.

LaFleur added that Rodgers would "most likely not" play at all during the preseason, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website.

Neither comment is a revelation from LaFleur.

While Rodgers skipped offseason workouts before returning for training camp, the Packers don't need to see the reigning NFL MVP during preseason action.

Instead, they'll use that time to get Love extensive work in order to evaluate the young quarterback against opposing defenses.

With the preseason scrapped last year, the first-round draft pick hasn't played in a football game since the 2020 Senior Bowl. He sat out his entire rookie season while watching from the sideline as Rodgers diced up the league.