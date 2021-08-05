Jordan Love 'super excited' for first game-action with Packers: 'I've been training a year'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love hasn't played in a football game since being drafted in the first round in 2020.

More than 18 months after participating in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Love is looking forward to his first pro contest when the Packers face the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Week 1 of the preseason.

"I'm super excited for it," he said Thursday. "The last time I played a game was the Senior Bowl coming out of college. Over a year and a half ago, I think. I'm super excited. This is the moment I've been preparing for ever since last year. It's almost like I've been training a year just for this first preseason game. I'm super excited to get out there and get back to playing ball."

Love didn't play a snap during his rookie season, watching from the sideline as Aaron Rodgers won the 2020 NFL MVP award. Last year's scrapped preseason wiped out a tangible opportunity for Love to impress and grow. This season, the Utah State product should get plenty of playing time during the three-game exhibition slate.

Given the drama with Rodgers has been pushed into 2022, all eyes will be on how the second-year quarterback performs in his first non-practice setting as a pro.