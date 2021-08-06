Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin: Steelers RB Najee Harris had a 'really good start' in HOF Game

Published: Aug 06, 2021 at 07:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Najee Harris﻿' box score from Thursday's Hall of Fame Game might not stand out, but the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back showed why he'll be the club's workhorse in 2021.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw from Harris in the 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

"I thought that he showed some of the things that he's been showing in practice settings," Tomlin said, per the team's official website. "That's what we were looking for. We weren't looking for the spectacular. I talked to him and others during the course of the week. We wanted to make routine plays, routinely. We wanted the pile to fall forward and things of that nature. He did all of the things we've been watching him do. It's a really good start for him."

Playing into the second quarter, Harris toted the rock seven times for 22 yards and added a reception on a screen that went for three yards. Harris' 3.1 yards per carry aren't eye-popping, but the rookie displayed the power, ability to get to the edge, and pass-game acumen to be a three-down RB right out of the gate.

"He wasn't wide-eyed. He was ready for prime time, ready for action," backup QB Mason Rudolph said of Harris, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Harris' long run went for six, but he showed the ability to put a shoulder into a defender and grind out extra yards after contact, something the Steelers sorely missed from their backs last season. He also owns enough speed to get to the edge, displayed patience to the line of scrimmage, and good balance. Another key was the lack of negative plays from the RB. Just one of Harris' runs lost yardage. If Pittsburgh can avoid the lost-yardage negative plays that plagued it last year, off the bat, they're in better shape.

Looking like a Steven Jackson replica, Harris might not have blasted off a big gallop Thursday night, but he displayed the qualities that will make him a difference-maker in Pittsburgh. During preseason action, we aren't looking for massive stats from those who play, but whether they display the traits that will carry over once the real games start. Harris fits that bill for the Steelers.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Veteran OL Zach Fulton becomes latest Giants player to retire

Mike Garafolo reports that guard Zach Fulton is hanging up his cleats, marking the third Giants player to retire this week, joining offensive lineman Joe ﻿Joe Looney﻿ and linebacker Todd Davis. 
news

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I hate the term RB1'

The Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to compete with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ for snaps this season. The question of who will win that battle isn't something either RB is worried about. 
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons goes 'sideline to sideline' in impressive HOF Game performance

﻿Micah Parsons﻿ didn't play much in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, but the linebacker showed why the Cowboys pined to make him their first-round pick during the draft process.
news

What we learned from Steelers' win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

For the first time since 2019, NFL preseason football was played on Thursday night. It was the Steelers who came away with the win over the Cowboys at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced Thursday. 
news

Jordan Love 'super excited' for first game-action with Packers: 'I've been training a year'

More than 18 months after participating in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Jordan Love is looking forward to his first pro contest when the Packers face the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Week 1 of the preseason.
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says vaccine decision is 'private' matter, vows to 'avoid' being close contact

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the Minnesota Vikings after sitting out due to COVID-19 protocols, but isn't talking when it comes to his vaccination status going forward.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles in 'no rush' to name Jalen Hurts QB1

Jalen Hurts is the presumptive starting QB for the Eagles. It's just not his official title, and it might not be for a bit. With more than a month remaining before Week 1, HC Nick Sirianni said that "there's no rush" to anoint Philly's starter.
news

NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron retiring after 17 years with league

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron is retiring. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that, after nine years as a referee and the past eight in the league office, Riveron is calling it a career.
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) expected to be out 2-3 weeks

After further testing, New York Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Golladay will be out 2 to 3 weeks with the injury.
news

Robert Griffin III joining ESPN as broadcaster, open to NFL return

Robert Griffin III will be moving from the football field to the broadcast booth. The former No. 2 overall draft pick will join ESPN, per Ian Rapoport. RGIII will have a clause in his contract that will allow him to renew his NFL career if the opportunity arises
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW