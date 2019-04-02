Oakland Raiders, stick with Derek Carr over drafting a QB

Murray is going first overall. I'm not saying he's definitely going to the Cardinals, who currently hold the No. 1 pick, but if he's not picked by Arizona, some team is going to move up to the top spot to grab him. For you to get into that position, you'd have to give up (at least) two of your first-round draft picks. Why would you do that? You parted ways with Cooper and Khalil Mack (thank you, by the way, as a Bears fan) to bolster your team. Don't ruin it now for a position that's not a need. You need a pass rusher, cornerback, receiver, linebacker, tight end and safety, among other things.