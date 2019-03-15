Raiders lease approved to stay in Oakland for 2019

The Raiders will have a farewell tour in Oakland.

The Coliseum Authority voted to unanimously approve the Raiders stadium lease for the 2019 season before the team moves to Las Vegas, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported from the board meeting Friday.

Two more votes are required by the Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors to make the deal official, but Friday's decision was expected to be the biggest hurdle. The final two votes are considered procedural, per Gehlken.

The Raiders future in Oakland came in doubt last year when the city sued the team over the move to Las Vegas.

The agreement for 2019 calls for the Raiders to pay $7.5 million in rent for the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and their headquarters in Alameda. The deal also includes a $10.5 million option for the 2020 season if the stadium in Las Vegas isn't ready, per Gehlken.

After uncertainty swirled for months, the Raiders will have their goodbye season in Oakland.