Chad Reuter 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Drew Lock to Raiders

  • By Chad Reuter
After spending the weekend in Indianapolis at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, here's my updated look at how Round 1 of this year's NFL draft could play out.

PICK

1

Kyler Murray - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Previous: No. 7 to Jaguars

Word is that the Cardinals are indeed shopping Josh Rosen. Maybe trading him would be for the best so new head coach Kliff Kingsbury can get his guy -- he said in the fall, when he was head coach at Texas Tech, that he'd pick Murray No. 1 overall -- and Rosen can get a fresh start in a new city.

PICK

2

Nick Bosa - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 1 to Cardinals

Bosa wasn't the best athlete at the combine (though he showed real quickness), but he still is the best football player in the class.

PICK

3

Dwayne Haskins - QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Previous: No. 6 to Giants

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS: Giants GM Dave Gettleman said he's interested in following the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes model for developing a young quarterback behind a veteran. The Chiefs traded up to get Mahomes, and the Giants may have to follow suit to groom a passer like Haskins behind Eli Manning if the rumors are true about the Raiders looking at this year's signal-callers.

PICK

4

Drew Lock - QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior
Previous: No. 13 to Dolphins

With the buzz about Oakland's interest in shaking up the QB room lingering, particularly when it comes to Kyler Murray, I would not be surprised if they took a quarterback here, even if Murray is off the board. After all, Jon Gruden coached Drew Lock at the Senior Bowl and praised him for his play that week.

PICK

5

Devin White - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 16 to Panthers

With three quarterbacks going in the top four in this scenario, the Bucs get their pick of the top defensive players other than Bosa. They're moving to a 3-4 defense this year and White would lead that group admirably.

PICK

6

Josh Allen - Edge

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
Previous: No. 3 to Jets

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS: The Jets move down a few spots and still get the pass rusher they desire.

PICK

7

Quinnen Williams - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Previous: No. 2 to 49ers

Signing Nick Foles would give the Jaguars a chance to select the best defender on the board here. Marcell Dareus restructured his deal to stay in Jacksonville, but Malik Jackson may be on his way out.

PICK

8

Montez Sweat - Edge

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Previous: No. 19 to Titans

Sweat scorched the Lucas Oil Stadium floor with his combine workout. The Lions could tab him to replace impending free agent Ziggy Ansah.

PICK

9

D.K. Metcalf - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Previous: No. 22 to Ravens

Metcalf will win downfield with size and speed, which plays right into Bills second-year quarterback Josh Allen's strengths as a passer.

PICK

10

Jawaan Taylor - OT

School: Florida | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 10 to Broncos

If John Elway wants his newest quarterback, Joe Flacco, to succeed, he must protect him. Taylor is a beast of a right tackle.

PICK

11

Devin Bush - LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 33 to Cardinals

The new regime in Cincinnati may want to start fresh at linebacker. Bush's height (5-foot-11) won't scare them off, especially after the blazing speed (4.43 40) and agility he displayed at the combine last weekend.

PICK

12

Jonah Williams - OG

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 14 to Falcons

Green Bay could play Williams at guard or move him to right tackle if Bryan Bulaga is not in their future plans.

PICK

13

Rashan Gary - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 4 to Raiders

If the Dolphins choose not to pick a quarterback early in this draft (maybe waiting for the 2020 class?), they could find a young, athletic pass rusher in Gary.

PICK

14

Ed Oliver - DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 17 to Browns

It appears Oliver's stock did not get a boost coming out of the combine. The Falcons could get a bargain here, though, pairing Oliver's quickness with Grady Jarrett, who received the franchise tag, in the middle of their defense.

PICK

15

Brian Burns - Edge

School: Florida State | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 39 to Buccaneers

I'll assume Josh Rosen is traded to Washington in this mock, as he would be a relatively inexpensive acquisition to fill the void at quarterback. Burns' ability to add 20 pounds of weight and still move very well at the combine may have earned him some fans among teams that need edge rushers in their 3-4 schemes (like Washington).

PICK

16

Clelin Ferrell - Edge

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Previous: No. 8 to Lions

Ferrell would be a great addition to the Panthers' defense following the retirement of Julius Peppers.

PICK

17

Christian Wilkins - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior
Previous: No. 18 to Vikings

The Browns have to pinch themselves when they find an all-around talent like Wilkins to pair with Larry Ogunjobi on the interior D-line.

PICK

18

Garrett Bradbury - C

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
Previous: No. 47 to Panthers

If the Panthers don't pick Bradbury at No. 16 to replace Ryan Kalil, then Minnesota should pounce on him. Moving Pat Elflein to guard to clear a spot for Bradbury would make sense.

PICK

19

T.J. Hockenson - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Previous: No. 9 to Bills

Marcus Mariota needs more receiving threats, especially with Luke Stocker due to become a free agent and Delanie Walker (who turns 35 this summer) coming off an injury.

PICK

20

Deandre Baker - CB

School: Georgia | Year: Senior
Previous: No. 24 to Raiders

Baker's a tough-minded ballhawk who seems to fit the Steelers' mold for the position.

PICK

21

Johnathan Abram - S

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Previous: No. 21 to Seahawks

Abram cemented a first-round slot with a nice combine. He'll be a high-character leader for the team that picks him up.

PICK

22

N'Keal Harry - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 46 to Redskins

Harry proved his athleticism at the combine. The Ravens need a big receiver who can win downfield, so they should consider him in the first round.

PICK

23

Andre Dillard - OT

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
Previous: No. 23 to Texans

Dillard may go earlier than this, but I won't be stunned if quarterbacks and elite defensive prospects push Dillard down a bit, giving the Texans a nice steal.

PICK

24

Noah Fant - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 62 to Saints

Jared Cook is due to hit the open market next week, so Oakland could have a void to fill. Fant's athleticism gives him a chance to be special.

PICK

25

Josh Jacobs - RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 5 to Buccaneers

If no team is willing to use an earlier pick on a talented running back like Jacobs, the Eagles will reap the benefits from having such a powerful presence in the backfield.

PICK

26

Dexter Lawrence - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Previous: No. 26 to Colts

Lawrence's quickness and size gives the Colts a stout force in the middle.

PICK

27

Chris Lindstrom - OG

School: Boston College | Year: Senior
Previous: No. 27 to Raiders

Kelechi Osemele is a cut candidate this offseason. Raiders general manager and B.C. alum Mike Mayock will love having a former Eagle on the offensive line.

PICK

28

Kaleb McGary - OT

School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)
Previous: No. 65 to Cardinals

Despite McGary's lack of length, he's a powerful and athletic player who will help the Chargers secure the right side of the line the way Braden Smith did for the Colts in 2018.

PICK

29

Byron Murphy - CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Previous: No. 29 to Chiefs

The Chiefs may need bodies at the cornerback position. Murphy is not the fastest or biggest defender, but he does not back down from a challenge and showed the best hands in the defensive back class at the combine.

PICK

30

Jaylon Ferguson - Edge

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
Previous: No. 31 to Rams

In 2018, the Saints traded into Green Bay's spot in Round 1 to select non-Power Five pass rusher Marcus Davenport. The Packers could then turn around and use this pick acquired from the Saints to select a similar player in Ferguson to meet a team need one year later.

PICK

31

Erik McCoy - OL

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
Previous: No. 37 to Giants

The Rams did not pick up the option on incumbent starting center John Sullivan. McCoy's a sturdy pivot who will take care of Jared Goff and produce space for the team's running backs.

PICK

32

Daniel Jones - QB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
Previous: No. 15 to Redskins

The Patriots could select Jones as their future starter here or another team could trade up from the second round for his services, given that the fifth-year option is attached to first-rounders.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

