Chad Reuter 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Drew Lock to Raiders

After spending the weekend in Indianapolis at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, here's my updated look at how Round 1 of this year's NFL draft could play out.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 draft, click here.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 7 to Jaguars



Word is that the Cardinals are indeed shopping Josh Rosen. Maybe trading him would be for the best so new head coach Kliff Kingsbury can get his guy -- he said in the fall, when he was head coach at Texas Tech, that he'd pick Murray No. 1 overall -- and Rosen can get a fresh start in a new city.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 1 to Cardinals



Bosa wasn't the best athlete at the combine (though he showed real quickness), but he still is the best football player in the class.

PICK 3 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 6 to Giants



PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS: Giants GM Dave Gettleman said he's interested in following the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes model for developing a young quarterback behind a veteran. The Chiefs traded up to get Mahomes, and the Giants may have to follow suit to groom a passer like Haskins behind Eli Manning if the rumors are true about the Raiders looking at this year's signal-callers.

PICK 4 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 13 to Dolphins



With the buzz about Oakland's interest in shaking up the QB room lingering, particularly when it comes to Kyler Murray, I would not be surprised if they took a quarterback here, even if Murray is off the board. After all, Jon Gruden coached Drew Lock at the Senior Bowl and praised him for his play that week.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 16 to Panthers



With three quarterbacks going in the top four in this scenario, the Bucs get their pick of the top defensive players other than Bosa. They're moving to a 3-4 defense this year and White would lead that group admirably.

PICK 6 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 3 to Jets



PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS: The Jets move down a few spots and still get the pass rusher they desire.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 19 to Titans



Sweat scorched the Lucas Oil Stadium floor with his combine workout. The Lions could tab him to replace impending free agent Ziggy Ansah.

PICK 9 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 22 to Ravens



Metcalf will win downfield with size and speed, which plays right into Bills second-year quarterback Josh Allen's strengths as a passer.

PICK 10 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 10 to Broncos



If John Elway wants his newest quarterback, Joe Flacco, to succeed, he must protect him. Taylor is a beast of a right tackle.

PICK 11 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 33 to Cardinals



The new regime in Cincinnati may want to start fresh at linebacker. Bush's height (5-foot-11) won't scare them off, especially after the blazing speed (4.43 40) and agility he displayed at the combine last weekend.

PICK 12 Jonah Williams - OG School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 14 to Falcons



Green Bay could play Williams at guard or move him to right tackle if Bryan Bulaga is not in their future plans.

PICK 13 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 4 to Raiders



If the Dolphins choose not to pick a quarterback early in this draft (maybe waiting for the 2020 class?), they could find a young, athletic pass rusher in Gary.

PICK 14 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 17 to Browns



It appears Oliver's stock did not get a boost coming out of the combine. The Falcons could get a bargain here, though, pairing Oliver's quickness with Grady Jarrett, who received the franchise tag, in the middle of their defense.

PICK 15 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 39 to Buccaneers



I'll assume Josh Rosen is traded to Washington in this mock, as he would be a relatively inexpensive acquisition to fill the void at quarterback. Burns' ability to add 20 pounds of weight and still move very well at the combine may have earned him some fans among teams that need edge rushers in their 3-4 schemes (like Washington).

PICK 16 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 8 to Lions



Ferrell would be a great addition to the Panthers' defense following the retirement of Julius Peppers.

PICK 17 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 18 to Vikings



The Browns have to pinch themselves when they find an all-around talent like Wilkins to pair with Larry Ogunjobi on the interior D-line.

PICK 18 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 47 to Panthers



If the Panthers don't pick Bradbury at No. 16 to replace Ryan Kalil, then Minnesota should pounce on him. Moving Pat Elflein to guard to clear a spot for Bradbury would make sense.

PICK 19 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 9 to Bills



Marcus Mariota needs more receiving threats, especially with Luke Stocker due to become a free agent and Delanie Walker (who turns 35 this summer) coming off an injury.

PICK 20 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 24 to Raiders



Baker's a tough-minded ballhawk who seems to fit the Steelers' mold for the position.

PICK 21 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 21 to Seahawks



Abram cemented a first-round slot with a nice combine. He'll be a high-character leader for the team that picks him up.

PICK 22 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 46 to Redskins



Harry proved his athleticism at the combine. The Ravens need a big receiver who can win downfield, so they should consider him in the first round.

PICK 23 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 23 to Texans



Dillard may go earlier than this, but I won't be stunned if quarterbacks and elite defensive prospects push Dillard down a bit, giving the Texans a nice steal.

PICK 24 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 62 to Saints



Jared Cook is due to hit the open market next week, so Oakland could have a void to fill. Fant's athleticism gives him a chance to be special.

PICK 25 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 5 to Buccaneers



If no team is willing to use an earlier pick on a talented running back like Jacobs, the Eagles will reap the benefits from having such a powerful presence in the backfield.

PICK 26 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Previous: No. 26 to Colts



Lawrence's quickness and size gives the Colts a stout force in the middle.

PICK 27 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Previous: No. 27 to Raiders



Kelechi Osemele is a cut candidate this offseason. Raiders general manager and B.C. alum Mike Mayock will love having a former Eagle on the offensive line.

PICK 28 Kaleb McGary - OT School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 65 to Cardinals



Despite McGary's lack of length, he's a powerful and athletic player who will help the Chargers secure the right side of the line the way Braden Smith did for the Colts in 2018.

PICK 29 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Previous: No. 29 to Chiefs



The Chiefs may need bodies at the cornerback position. Murphy is not the fastest or biggest defender, but he does not back down from a challenge and showed the best hands in the defensive back class at the combine.

PICK 30 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

Previous: No. 31 to Rams



In 2018, the Saints traded into Green Bay's spot in Round 1 to select non-Power Five pass rusher Marcus Davenport. The Packers could then turn around and use this pick acquired from the Saints to select a similar player in Ferguson to meet a team need one year later.

PICK 31 Erik McCoy - OL School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 37 to Giants



The Rams did not pick up the option on incumbent starting center John Sullivan. McCoy's a sturdy pivot who will take care of Jared Goff and produce space for the team's running backs.

PICK 32 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

Previous: No. 15 to Redskins



The Patriots could select Jones as their future starter here or another team could trade up from the second round for his services, given that the fifth-year option is attached to first-rounders.

