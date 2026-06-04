Nolan Teasley introduced as Vikings general manager: 'A special opportunity'

Schneider hired Teasley as an intern in the scouting department and gave him a full-time position the following year. He was promoted to assistant director of pro personnel in 2017, again to director of pro personnel in 2018, and finally to assistant general manager in 2023.

"The Vikings aren't just getting a great football mind. They're getting an exceptional human being -- ego-free, values-driven, and one of the best communicators I've been around in this business," Schneider said in a statement issued by the Seahawks.

Teasley, 42, will report directly to ownership along with O'Connell, who's entering his fifth season. Though they're equals on the leadership chart, Teasley will have authority over the roster. Brzezinski, who attended the news conference and was the frequent target of praise from Teasley and Wilf, will work under Teasley and remain in the executive role he's held since 2014. Brzezinski has begun his 28th year with the Vikings.

Seeking stronger collaboration among all facets of their football operations with a general manager skilled in consensus-building between coaches, scouts and researchers, the Vikings were unconcerned about the potential for power struggles over personnel decisions and have raved this week about the combination of expertise and personality they have with Teasley, O'Connell and Brzezinski in their respective areas.

"If it comes to structure, we've got a problem, OK?" Wilf said. "The end result is making sure leaders collaborate and work together."

Teasley, who has four sons with his wife, Morgan, will live outside the state of Washington for the first time in his life. After a standout career at Ellensburg High School, he stayed in town to play running back for Central Washington University before hanging up the cleats following his junior season and graduating with a degree in public relations in 2007.

Nearly two decades later, he's deep in the game he's always loved, tasked with elevating a star-crossed franchise that has yet to win a title despite plenty of regular-season success and has not won a game in the playoffs in seven years.