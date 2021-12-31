NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule).
Marc Ross: The Los Angeles Rams are riding a four-game win streak, while the Baltimore Ravens are on a four-game skid after just getting embarrassed in Joe Burrow's historic, 525-yard passing performance. And though the Ravens have been ravaged by injuries all season, they pull off the upset Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive -- no matter if Lamar Jackson plays or not.
Joe Thomas: The Cleveland Browns send Ben Roethlisberger out from his final regular-season home game at Heinz Field with a loss on a last-second field goal. The Browns' defense swarms the Steelers and forces Big Ben into two interceptions, while Nick Chubb rushes for 150 yards and three scores.
James Jones: The Cardinals are in a slump, but Kyler Murray isn't buying it and proves otherwise in a monster performance at AT&T Stadium. He helps Arizona snap its three-game losing streak by scoring four touchdowns (two pass, two rush) in a road win vs. Dallas.
DeAngelo Hall: Without Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings get steamrolled by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers throws five touchdowns in a game for the first time this season.
Nate Burleson: It's not all about the NFL's leading rusher in Sunday's Raiders-Colts game, as Josh Jacobs goes toe-to-toe with Jonathan Taylor. Each running back rushes for 150 yards, though Taylor's Colts do win to clinch a postseason berth.
Full NFL Week 17 schedule
Sunday, January 2
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Giants at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Monday, January 3
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2)