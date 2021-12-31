Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Published: Dec 31, 2021 at 10:09 AM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule).

Marc Ross: The Los Angeles Rams are riding a four-game win streak, while the Baltimore Ravens are on a four-game skid after just getting embarrassed in Joe Burrow﻿'s historic, 525-yard passing performance. And though the Ravens have been ravaged by injuries all season, they pull off the upset Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive -- no matter if Lamar Jackson plays or not.

Joe Thomas: The Cleveland Browns send Ben Roethlisberger out from his final regular-season home game at Heinz Field with a loss on a last-second field goal. The Browns' defense swarms the Steelers and forces Big Ben into two interceptions, while Nick Chubb rushes for 150 yards and three scores.

Related Links

James Jones: The Cardinals are in a slump, but Kyler Murray isn't buying it and proves otherwise in a monster performance at AT&T Stadium. He helps Arizona snap its three-game losing streak by scoring four touchdowns (two pass, two rush) in a road win vs. Dallas.

DeAngelo Hall: Without Kirk Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings get steamrolled by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers throws five touchdowns in a game for the first time this season.

Nate Burleson: It's not all about the NFL's leading rusher in Sunday's Raiders-Colts game, as Josh Jacobs goes toe-to-toe with Jonathan Taylor. Each running back rushes for 150 yards, though Taylor's Colts do win to clinch a postseason berth.

Full NFL Week 17 schedule

Sunday, January 2

Monday, January 3

Related Content

news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Will Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson continue to produce at a record-setting pace when the Rams and Vikings face off? Can the Bills exact revenge against the Patriots? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens

Will the Colts snap the Patriots' seven-game win streak? Can the Bengals bounce back? Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull away in the MVP race? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!

Can Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews spark the Ravens' struggling offense? Will the Lions finally get their first win of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers

Will Tom Brady or Jonathan Taylor make a bigger splash in the MVP race? Which rookie wide receiver is poised to put on a show in a rivalry game? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Cam Newton posts five TD passes; Cowboys-Chiefs tops 100 points!

Is Cam Newton about to put on an epic show in his first home game back with the Panthers? What kind of crazy fireworks should we expect from Cowboys-Chiefs? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chiefs; Aaron Donald posts 5 sacks

How will Jordan Love fare in his first career start? What should we expect from Aaron Donald against the Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Jameis Winston bests Tom Brady; Justin Jefferson cooks Cowboys

Can Jameis Winston exact revenge on the Tom Brady-led Bucs? Who'll win the Justin Jefferson-Trevon Diggs matchup? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Jameis Winston drops 5 TDs on Seattle; Derrick Henry extends wild streak

Will Jameis Winston take full advantage of Seattle's ghastly defense? Do the Eagles finally find their run game? Can the Bengals stop Lamar Jackson? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Cardinals suffer first loss, Lions bank first win

Will the Browns hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season? Do the 0-5 Lions get off the schneid? Can ANYONE contain Derrick Henry? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW