NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 29

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is taking a key step toward returning to the playing field Wednesday. He's going to practice.
It will be the star quarterback's first action since injuring his ankle in Week 14. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he's "really hopeful" Jackson will be available for Week 17 versus the Rams.
"I really want to see him out there Sunday, I know the fans do. Most of all, Lamar does," Harbaugh said. "So he's going to do everything he can to be out here. You can't make a promise, because we don't know."
While Harbaugh has expressed similar hope of Jackson's return during the previous two weeks, it seemed unlikely when Jackson was unable to practice at all. Harbaugh said Jackson will likely be a limited participant to begin the week.
Backup Tyler Huntley, who was placed on the reserve/COVID -19 list last Saturday, is expected back Thursday.
In other news, the Ravens activated safety Geno Stone, linebackers Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser, Chris Board and Kristian Welch, offensive tackle David Sharpe and QB Chris Streveler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Arizona Cardinals activated punter Andy Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list and designated linebackers Ezekiel Turner (shoulder) and Tanner Vallejo (knee) to return from injured reserve.
- The Buffalo Bills activated receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Carolina Panthers placed outside linebacker Haason Reddick and quarterback P.J. Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Dennis Daley were activated from the list.
- The Cincinnati Bengals designated designated guard Xavier Su'a-Filo to return to practice, placed linebacker Germaine Pratt on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated wideout Mike D. Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said running back D'Andre Swift is expected back this week, but he'll likely be shut down for part of the offseason.
- The Green Bay Packers are activating cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) from injured reserve, per coach Matt LaFleur.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated guards Mark Glowinski and Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rudy Ford and practice squad wideout Josh Hammond on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Minnesota Vikings activated running back Dalvin Cook from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New York Giants listed RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), K Graham Gano (illness), OL Billy Price (personal), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder) among those who did not practice.
- The Philadelphia Eagles activated offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark and Andre Dillard and defensive ends Tarron Jackson and Ryan Kerrigan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Washington Football Team placed cornerback Darryl Roberts and practice squad offensive tackle David Steinmetz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals released punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the active roster from the 49ers' practice squad.