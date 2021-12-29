NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 29

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is taking a key step toward returning to the playing field Wednesday. He's going to practice.

It will be the star quarterback's first action since injuring his ankle in Week 14. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he's "really hopeful" Jackson will be available for Week 17 versus the Rams.

"I really want to see him out there Sunday, I know the fans do. Most of all, Lamar does," Harbaugh said. "So he's going to do everything he can to be out here. You can't make a promise, because we don't know."

While Harbaugh has expressed similar hope of Jackson's return during the previous two weeks, it seemed unlikely when Jackson was unable to practice at all. Harbaugh said Jackson will likely be a limited participant to begin the week.