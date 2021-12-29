Travis Kelce returns from reserve/COVID-19 list, practices Wednesday

Patrick Mahomes is getting his star tight end back for Week 17.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said tight end Travis Kelce was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced Wednesday.

Kelce missed Kansas City's Week 16 win over Pittsburgh after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list early in the week. The Chiefs preemptively activated Kelce with the belief he'd clear COVID-19 protocols in time for the game, but he did not, forcing him out of action.

Kansas City had little trouble with Pittsburgh even without Kelce, dominating the Steelers in a 36-10 win.

Kelce currently ranks 11th in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,066 and has caught seven touchdown passes in 2021. He's broken 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons, surpassing the mark with a 10-catch, 191-yard, two-touchdown performance in an overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

Kelce has had a bit of an issue with ball security (drops, fumbles) this season, but he's still among the elite at the tight end position in the NFL. The Chiefs will be happy to have him back as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are soaring after blowing out the Ravens in Week 16.