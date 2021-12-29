Around the NFL

Travis Kelce returns from reserve/COVID-19 list, practices Wednesday

Published: Dec 29, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes is getting his star tight end back for Week 17.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said tight end Travis Kelce was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced Wednesday.

Kelce missed Kansas City's Week 16 win over Pittsburgh after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list early in the week. The Chiefs preemptively activated Kelce with the belief he'd clear COVID-19 protocols in time for the game, but he did not, forcing him out of action.

Kansas City had little trouble with Pittsburgh even without Kelce, dominating the Steelers in a 36-10 win.

Kelce currently ranks 11th in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,066 and has caught seven touchdown passes in 2021. He's broken 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons, surpassing the mark with a 10-catch, 191-yard, two-touchdown performance in an overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

Kelce has had a bit of an issue with ball security (drops, fumbles) this season, but he's still among the elite at the tight end position in the NFL. The Chiefs will be happy to have him back as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are soaring after blowing out the Ravens in Week 16.

Reid said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold named starter for Week 17 game vs. Saints

It's Sam Darnold SZN once again in Carolina. The QB was named the starter for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

Seven NFL teams -- five in the AFC, two in the NFC -- can clinch playoff berths in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock expected to start vs. Chargers as Bridgewater (concussion) remains out

Broncos starting quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s recovery from a concussion will prevent him from starting on Sunday against the Chargers, so the team is expected to again turn to Drew Lock.
news

Robert Saleh returns from COVID-19 protocols, ready to welcome back a dozen-plus Jets from COVID list

Robert Saleh is out of COVID-19 protocols and back with the team in time to attempt to stack a couple of wins late in the season. The Jets HC said a host of players are returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, while several others are expected back soon.
news

Vikings activate Dalvin Cook off COVID-19 list, place WR Adam Thielen on IR

The Minnesota Vikings will have Dalvin Cook on the field in Week 17, while Adam Thielen was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 29

Lamar Jackson is returning to practice Wednesday, and HC John Harbaugh said he's "really hopeful" the Ravens QB will be available for Week 17 versus the Rams. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Judge says Jake Fromm, Mike Glennon will both play vs. Bears: 'No such thing as a meaningless game'

As one of five NFC teams eliminated from playoff contention, the Giants don't have much play for on Sunday. But the competition will at least be hot at the quarterback position.
news

Bills activate four players, including WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills will get several key contributors back ahead of Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Browns CB Denzel Ward hopes to pick off Big Ben in Steelers QB's potential final home game

Monday night's division battle between the Browns and Steelers might be the final chance for Pro Bowl corner ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ to pick off ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, just like he did in his first game against the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lead NFL Players of the Week

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Dallas' Dak Prescott are among the NFL Players of the Week in Week 16. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW