Bills activate four players, including WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills will get several key contributors back ahead of Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills announced Wednesday that receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis﻿, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The moves came after the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modify their joint COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. Previously, unvaccinated players, like Beasley and Davis, were required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

The change in protocol has already helped Buffalo get players back in action. However, offensive lineman Cody Ford and corner Cam Lewis remain on the team's 53-man roster reserve/COVID-10 list.