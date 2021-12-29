Around the NFL

Bills activate four players, including WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, from reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills will get several key contributors back ahead of Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills announced Wednesday that receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis﻿, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The moves came after the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modify their joint COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. Previously, unvaccinated players, like Beasley and Davis, were required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

The change in protocol has already helped Buffalo get players back in action. However, offensive lineman Cody Ford and corner Cam Lewis remain on the team's 53-man roster reserve/COVID-10 list.

The Bills sit at 9-6, leading the AFC East over the New England Patriots. With victories over the Falcons and Week 18 against the New York Jets, Buffalo would clinch the division. Getting vital players back for the stretch run could help put the Bills over the top ahead of a postseason run.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Drew Lock expected to start vs. Chargers as Bridgewater (concussion) remains out

Broncos starting quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s recovery from a concussion will prevent him from starting on Sunday against the Chargers, so the team is expected to again turn to Drew Lock.
news

Robert Saleh returns from COVID-19 protocols, ready to welcome back a dozen-plus Jets from COVID list

Robert Saleh is out of COVID-19 protocols and back with the team in time to attempt to stack a couple of wins late in the season. The Jets HC said a host of players are returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, while several others are expected back soon.
news

Vikings activate RB Dalvin Cook from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Minnesota Vikings activated their star RB just in time for Sunday night's pivotal bout versus the Green Bay Packers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 29

Lamar Jackson is returning to practice Wednesday, and HC John Harbaugh said he's "really hopeful" the Ravens QB will be available for Week 17 versus the Rams. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Judge says Jake Fromm, Mike Glennon will both play vs. Bears: 'No such thing as a meaningless game'

As one of five NFC teams eliminated from playoff contention, the Giants don't have much play for on Sunday. But the competition will at least be hot at the quarterback position.
news

Browns CB Denzel Ward hopes to pick off Big Ben in Steelers QB's potential final home game

Monday night's division battle between the Browns and Steelers might be the final chance for Pro Bowl corner ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ to pick off ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, just like he did in his first game against the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lead NFL Players of the Week

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Dallas' Dak Prescott are among the NFL Players of the Week in Week 16. 
news

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels not concerned about Mac Jones hitting rookie wall

New England quarterback Mac Jones has struggled since the Patriots returned from the bye week. In back-to-back losses, Jones has tossed four INTs and completed just 52 percent of his passes.
news

Rams plan to keep riding 'choo-choo train' Sony Michel 

Los Angeles running back Sony Michel rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings on a day when quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled.
news

NFL community mourns passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden

The NFL unexpectedly lost one of the most pivotal people in the history of the game on Tuesday when it was announced that Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85.
news

John Madden, legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at age 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Tuesday morning, the league announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW