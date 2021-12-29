Robert Saleh returns from COVID-19 protocols, ready to welcome back a dozen-plus Jets from COVID list

The New York Jets enjoyed a rare Victory Monday to start the week, and things got even better Wednesday when their coach returned to action.

Robert Saleh is out of COVID-19 protocols and back with the team in time to attempt to stack a couple of wins late in the season. Without Saleh, the Jets took down the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-21, and now that Saleh has returned, he's ready to fly this plane through the month of May.

"It's like the first day of school," Saleh said, via SNY. "I'm ready to go another 18 weeks."

The league's change in COVID-19 protocols (in accordance with the CDC) has shortened the standard isolation period for positive but asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five, making it possible for more players to return. The Jets' list is a lengthy one.

As for standard practice statuses, Jamison Crowder (calf) will not practice Wednesday, while defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins is getting a standard day off to rest his knee. Rookie receiver Elijah Moore has a 50-50 chance of playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, Saleh said, adding that while Moore could come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, he'll still need to make sure he's right physically -- specifically with his quadriceps injury -- before he'll be able to go.

As for Saleh, he's glad to be back and both grateful for and proud of how the Jets went about their business without him.

"(General manager) Joe Douglas and his staff, they've been absolutely -- they've been rock stars," Saleh said.