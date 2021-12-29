Around the NFL

Robert Saleh returns from COVID-19 protocols, ready to welcome back a dozen-plus Jets from COVID list

Published: Dec 29, 2021 at 12:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The New York Jets enjoyed a rare Victory Monday to start the week, and things got even better Wednesday when their coach returned to action.

Robert Saleh is out of COVID-19 protocols and back with the team in time to attempt to stack a couple of wins late in the season. Without Saleh, the Jets took down the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-21, and now that Saleh has returned, he's ready to fly this plane through the month of May.

"It's like the first day of school," Saleh said, via SNY. "I'm ready to go another 18 weeks."

The league's change in COVID-19 protocols (in accordance with the CDC) has shortened the standard isolation period for positive but asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five, making it possible for more players to return. The Jets' list is a lengthy one.

Saleh told reporters Wednesday quarterback Joe Flacco﻿, tight end Kenny Yeboah﻿, cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Lamar Jackson, defensive linemen John Marshall, Tanzel Smart and Foley Fatukasi﻿, and linebackers Noah Dawkins and Hamsah Nasirildeen are returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Saleh said the Jets are hopeful they'll also get Vyncint Smith﻿, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif﻿, Alijah Vera-Tucker﻿, John Franklin-Myers, Ashtyn Davis and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As for standard practice statuses, Jamison Crowder (calf) will not practice Wednesday, while defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins is getting a standard day off to rest his knee. Rookie receiver Elijah Moore has a 50-50 chance of playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, Saleh said, adding that while Moore could come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, he'll still need to make sure he's right physically -- specifically with his quadriceps injury -- before he'll be able to go.

As for Saleh, he's glad to be back and both grateful for and proud of how the Jets went about their business without him.

"(General manager) Joe Douglas and his staff, they've been absolutely -- they've been rock stars," Saleh said.

They'll hope to say the same about Saleh following this weekend's meeting with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Drew Lock expected to start vs. Chargers as Bridgewater (concussion) remains out

Broncos starting quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s recovery from a concussion will prevent him from starting on Sunday against the Chargers, so the team is expected to again turn to Drew Lock.
news

Vikings activate RB Dalvin Cook from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Minnesota Vikings activated their star RB just in time for Sunday night's pivotal bout versus the Green Bay Packers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 29

Lamar Jackson is returning to practice Wednesday, and HC John Harbaugh said he's "really hopeful" the Ravens QB will be available for Week 17 versus the Rams. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Judge says Jake Fromm, Mike Glennon will both play vs. Bears: 'No such thing as a meaningless game'

As one of five NFC teams eliminated from playoff contention, the Giants don't have much play for on Sunday. But the competition will at least be hot at the quarterback position.
news

Bills activate four players, including WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills will get several key contributors back ahead of Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Browns CB Denzel Ward hopes to pick off Big Ben in Steelers QB's potential final home game

Monday night's division battle between the Browns and Steelers might be the final chance for Pro Bowl corner ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ to pick off ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, just like he did in his first game against the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lead NFL Players of the Week

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Dallas' Dak Prescott are among the NFL Players of the Week in Week 16. 
news

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels not concerned about Mac Jones hitting rookie wall

New England quarterback Mac Jones has struggled since the Patriots returned from the bye week. In back-to-back losses, Jones has tossed four INTs and completed just 52 percent of his passes.
news

Rams plan to keep riding 'choo-choo train' Sony Michel 

Los Angeles running back Sony Michel rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings on a day when quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled.
news

NFL community mourns passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden

The NFL unexpectedly lost one of the most pivotal people in the history of the game on Tuesday when it was announced that Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85.
news

John Madden, legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at age 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Tuesday morning, the league announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW