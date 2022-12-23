NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Chase Young bests Nick Bosa in 2022 debut; Texans upset Titans

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 16 schedule).
Chase Young is expected to make his 2022 debut Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers -- this would be his first game since Week 9 of 2021. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year makes up for lost time by having more sacks than Defensive Player of the Year favorite Nick Bosa.
Derrick Henry is normally an unstoppable force against the division-rival Texans; he's notched at least 200 rush yards and two rush TDs in each of his last four games against them. Lovie Smith's squad ends that streak Saturday, holding the veteran Titans running back to less than 100 yards in an upset victory.
The Atlanta Falcons have lost three straight and five of their last six, but they are only one game out of the division lead in the woeful NFC South. Desmond Ridder looked every bit a rookie in his first start in Week 15, but he will make enough plays to upset the Ravens in a low-scoring slugfest.
Against a New York Giants defense allowing 150.4 rush yards per game this season (30th in the NFL), Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook builds on his 190-yard Week 15 performance. Cook spearheads a big offensive outing for Minnesota with 200 scrimmage yards in the Vikings' 12th win of the season.
Josh Allen and Justin Fields meet Saturday in a battle of dual-threat quarterbacks. The Bears' quarterback finishes with the most rush yards, but it's the Bills' signal-caller who has more trips to the end zone, with two rush and two pass TDs.
Full NFL Week 16 schedule
Thursday, December 22
Saturday, December 24
- Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. on FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network)
Sunday, December 25
- Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Nickelodeon)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Monday, December 26
- Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN Deportes)