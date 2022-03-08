NFL updates, latest league news from Tuesday, March 8

Around the NFL

Wideout Josh Reynolds looked rejuvenated down the stretch in the Motor City. Now he's returning.

The Detroit Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. It's a move that will keep him catching passes from the quarterback he knows best.

After a forgettable, half-season stint with the Titans in 2021, Reynolds was claimed off waivers by Detroit in November. His reunion with Jared Goff was a positive development for all parties. Reynolds caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns over seven games, Goff's play improved, and the Lions earned all three of their wins in the 2021 season.

That production was in line with the career highs (52 receptions, 618 yards) he set alongside the former No. 1 overall pick -- and with the Rams -- just one year prior. Reynolds' leadership and rapport with his QB were two factors in Detroit aiming to lock up the veteran receiver before free agency, Garafolo added.

  • The Denver Broncos are acquiring Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock , defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant , per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

news

Packers place franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

Green Bay has applied the franchise tag on star wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers using franchise tag on WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ for second season in a row

As an unpredictable offseason carries on for the Buccaneers, one certainty is that wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ will be back with the team in 2022. The Bucs will use the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Russell Wilson trade reaction: NFL community reacts to Seahawks trading star QB to Broncos

The NFL community reacts to the blockbuster trade that sent star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars franchise tag OT Cam Robinson for second consecutive year

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday for a second consecutive season.
news

Chargers signing WR Mike Williams to three-year, $60 million contract

The Chargers are signing Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed at signing, per Rapoport. 
news

Broncos acquiring Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade including Drew Lock, multiple picks, players

The Seahawks have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a massive haul that includes multiple first-round draft picks and QB Drew Lock, among other picks and players, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin contracts to create roughly $22M in cap space

The team announced Tuesday it restructured the contracts of quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and guard ﻿Zack Martin﻿ to clear roughly $22 million in cap space for 2022.
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Rodgers' return to Packers

After weeks of speculation on what ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ will do next, the NFL community reacts to the four-time MVP's decision on Tuesday to remain with the Packers.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms on four-year, $200M extension

The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million extension that makes him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in NFL history, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys place franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz

With fellow tight end ﻿Blake Jarwin﻿ sidelined due to a hip injury and Dalton Schultz's ascension in 2021, the Cowboys weren't willing to let Schultz get to free agency. Dallas is applying the franchise tag to Schultz, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Dolphins place franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki

﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ won't be making it to free agency. The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Gesicki, Tom Pelissero reports.
