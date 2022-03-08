NFL updates, latest league news from Tuesday, March 8

Wideout Josh Reynolds looked rejuvenated down the stretch in the Motor City. Now he's returning.

The Detroit Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. It's a move that will keep him catching passes from the quarterback he knows best.

After a forgettable, half-season stint with the Titans in 2021, Reynolds was claimed off waivers by Detroit in November. His reunion with Jared Goff was a positive development for all parties. Reynolds caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns over seven games, Goff's play improved, and the Lions earned all three of their wins in the 2021 season.