NFL updates, latest league news from Tuesday, March 8

Wideout Josh Reynolds looked rejuvenated down the stretch in the Motor City. Now he's returning.
The Detroit Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. It's a move that will keep him catching passes from the quarterback he knows best.
After a forgettable, half-season stint with the Titans in 2021, Reynolds was claimed off waivers by Detroit in November. His reunion with Jared Goff was a positive development for all parties. Reynolds caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns over seven games, Goff's play improved, and the Lions earned all three of their wins in the 2021 season.
That production was in line with the career highs (52 receptions, 618 yards) he set alongside the former No. 1 overall pick -- and with the Rams -- just one year prior. Reynolds' leadership and rapport with his QB were two factors in Detroit aiming to lock up the veteran receiver before free agency, Garafolo added.
Roster moves
- The Dallas Cowboys restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin contracts to create roughly $22 million in cap space. They also signed wide receiver Noah Brown to a one-year extension.
- The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a four-year, $200 million extension.
Franchise tags
- The Dallas Cowboys used their franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz.
- The Green Bay Packers are using their franchise tag on wideout Davante Adams.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson.
- The Miami Dolphins used their franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are using their franchise tag on wideout Chris Godwin.
Trade
- The Denver Broncos are acquiring Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock , defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant , per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.