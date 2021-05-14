Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

With his future as a Denver Bronco already seemingly headed for a conclusion,﻿DaeSean Hamilton﻿'s 2021 season might well have been ended before it began.

Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday.

The injury news comes just a day after it was reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the Broncos had initially planned to waive the wide receiver before receiving trade calls.

With the door still open for a possible trade on Thursday, Hamilton's prospects for playing in Denver or being traded to play anywhere else in 2021 look to have taken an unfortunate turn.

The wideout was going to be traded and not waived, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, but after sustaining an injury while training away from the team facility, "everything is on hold as the team gets more info," Rapoport added. Garafolo reported his "understanding" was a trade began to come together late Thursday and was expected to get done in the coming days. Rapoport added it was set to be finalized after rookie camp.

Hamilton's ACL tear while training away from the facility follows starting right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ tearing his Achilles while working out off-site and being placed on the non-football injury list.

Denver previously tried to move Hamilton, a 2018 fourth-round pick, ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, but found no takers. As plans of the Broncos waiving Hamilton surfaced Thursday, trade possibilities reportedly picked up.