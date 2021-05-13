Around the NFL

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton hasn't been officially waived; door still open for trade

Published: May 13, 2021 at 04:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Broncos tried to move wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton before the draft. And they're still not closing the door that they can swing a trade now.

Denver received trade calls on Thursday following initial reports that he would be waived, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. As it stands currently, Hamilton has not been officially waived and the door is still open for a trade, Garafolo reported.

The Broncos have put together an impressive WR room with Courtland Sutton , Jerry Jeudy , K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick, who caught a career-high 51 passes last year. The other three were taken in the first or second rounds of the past three drafts.

All that buying has Denver selling on Hamilton, a 2018 fourth-round selection by the Broncos. Expect some movement on Hamilton soon, whether that's him being traded or waived. He was mostly a reserve for the Broncos yet produced when he played, catching 81 passes and five touchdowns over three seasons.

Related Content

news

Chiefs trade for Vikings CB Mike Hughes

Kansas City is trading with Minnesota to acquire cornerback Mike Hughes, a Vikings first-round pick in 2018. The Chiefs are also sending a 2022 sixth-round draft choice to the Vikings and receiving a seventh-round pick along with Hughes. 
news

Tom Brady on Buccaneers-Patriots: 'It's like when your high school friends meet your college friends'

Many of Tom Brady's closest NFL friends will be in the same building Oct. 3 as the Buccaneers take on the Patriots. The Sunday night matchup figures to be one of the most anticipated regular-season games in NFL history, but TB12 already seems to be bracing for an awkward reunion in Foxborough.
news

Roundup: Titans, CB Caleb Farley agree to four-year, $13.495M rookie deal

Tennessee has signed the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Matt Nagy a high-risk close contact, will participate virtually in on-field activity at Bears rookie minicamp

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss his first chance to work directly with quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the 2021 class during this weekend's rookie minicamp.
news

Washington to limit rookie minicamp attendance following COVID case

The Washington Football Team had one of its rookie tryout players test positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports. As a result, the three-day camp set to begin Friday will only include its draft picks and players from last year's team who are eligible to participate.
news

NFL schedule-makers 'all in on the Packers' regardless of Aaron Rodgers' situation

The NFL's director of broadcasting, Charlotte Carey, noted that, while schedule-makers didn't have any insight into how the Rodgers issue would be resolved, they're bullish on the Packers regardless.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers' offensive line should allow Justin Herbert 'to be as good as he can be'

The Chargers' 2021 offseason goal under new coach Brandon Staley was straightforward: Improve the offensive line in front of burgeoning young quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.
news

Andy Reid: Chiefs 'hadn't done a whole lot' on offensive line before 2021 offseason

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't believe Kansas City's Super Bowl loss rests solely on his offensive linemen's shoulders, but he does believe the unit had been neglected. And K.C. took care of that this offseason, adding plenty of talent and depth.
news

Andy Reid on Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes: 'Have to be ready for that one'

Fans aren't the only ones looking forward to ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ facing off in Week 9. Chiefs coach Andy Reid joined NFL Network's Schedule Release '21 and told former coach Steve Mariucci he was excited about the matchup.
news

Matt Rhule 'disappointed' Teddy Bridgewater was critical of Panthers practice habits

Panthers coach Matt Rhule took issue with the critiques from his former quarterback, saying he was "disappointed" that Teddy Bridgewater didn't feel good about the club's practice methods after being traded from the team. 
news

Matt Nagy realizes Bears need to have 'successful entry plan' for QB Justin Fields

When Andy Dalton was signed by the Bears in the offseason, he said he was told he'd be the starter in 2021. But after trading up to draft Ohio State's Justin Fields, Chicago might need to make different plans. One certainty is head coach Matt Nagy knows the Bears need to have a "successful entry play" for their QB of the future.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW