Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton hasn't been officially waived; door still open for trade

The Broncos tried to move wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton before the draft. And they're still not closing the door that they can swing a trade now.

Denver received trade calls on Thursday following initial reports that he would be waived, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. As it stands currently, Hamilton has not been officially waived and the door is still open for a trade, Garafolo reported.

The Broncos have put together an impressive WR room with Courtland Sutton , Jerry Jeudy , K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick, who caught a career-high 51 passes last year. The other three were taken in the first or second rounds of the past three drafts.