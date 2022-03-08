Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin contracts to create roughly $22M in cap space

The Dallas Cowboys got to work digging out of their salary-cap hole ahead of the NFL's new league year.

The team announced Tuesday it restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin﻿.

The moves clear roughly $22 million in cap space for 2022.

The Cowboys converted most of Prescott's $20 million base salary into a signing bonus to spread the hit over future years, creating the $15 million chunk of cap room for this season. The team did likewise with Martin's deal, creating an additional $7 million in space.