Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin contracts to create roughly $22M in cap space

The Dallas Cowboys got to work digging out of their salary-cap hole ahead of the NFL's new league year.
The team announced Tuesday it restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin.
The moves clear roughly $22 million in cap space for 2022.
The Cowboys converted most of Prescott's $20 million base salary into a signing bonus to spread the hit over future years, creating the $15 million chunk of cap room for this season. The team did likewise with Martin's deal, creating an additional $7 million in space.
Teams must be under the $208.2 million salary cap by the start of the new league year, which opens Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
The Cowboys entered the day about $12 million over the projected cap, per NFLPA records, before applying the franchise tag to tight end Dalton Schultz and re-signing receiver Noah Brown.