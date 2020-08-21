NFL's five most/least enviable QB situations in 2020

Having quarterback-whisperer status is paying big dividends for coach Sean Payton. Last year, Teddy Bridgewater declined a chance to start in Miami for at least one season in favor of returning for another year of backup duty behind Drew Brees. That decision couldn't have turned out better; Bridgewater parlayed a 5-0 stretch filling in for Brees into a three-year, $63 million contract to start in Carolina. Such success caught the attention of former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who accepted a below-market offer to try to reinvent himself in New Orleans after flaming out in Tampa. The fact that Winston threw for a league-high 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019 shows he can thrive under center. The one thing that has held Winston back is a propensity for turnovers, as evidenced by another category in which he led the league: interceptions (30). The hope is that he'll become more judicious with the football after working with Payton and watching Brees, who threw roughly half as many picks in the past three seasons combined (17) as Winston piled up in 2019 alone.





Brees remained on top of his game last season, completing 74.3 percent of his throws with a TD-to-INT ratio of 27:4. This also might be the 41-year-old's last NFL season, however, which opens the door for Winston or Taysom Hill to potentially replace Brees in 2021. Payton and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael have done a brilliant job sprinkling in plays to take advantage of Hill's running and passing skills without disrupting the flow of the offense. The fact that Hill signed a two-year extension worth $21 million shows how much the team values him and wanted to keep him from being poached by another franchise with a restricted free agent tender.