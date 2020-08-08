Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP.
The Jets' backup quarterback is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check his progress following neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Flacco, who underwent a disc repair in April, showed no issues in his latest exam and is scheduled for a final checkup in early September, per Rapoport.
The 35-year old QB signed a one-year deal with New York in May. He started the first eight games of the 2019 campaign for the Broncos before suffering a neck injury that claimed the rest of his first season in the Mile High City. He completed a career-high 65.3 percent of his passes but averaged just 227.8 yards per game while producing a 6:5 TD-INT ratio.
Denver went 2-6 in the process.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring:
- The Rams placed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson on the active/non-football injury list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a host of moves on Saturday to get their roster to 80 players. Veteran defensive tackle Rodney Gunter was placed on the active/non-football injury list. Jacksonville announced it had waived rookie running back Tavien Feaster, first-year offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, rookie offensive lineman Steven Nielsen and rookie kicker Brandon Wright, and released third-year safety Doug Middleton.
- Offensive lineman Spencer Long is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, Rapoport reported. A six-year pro, Long played for the Bills in 2019, coming off the bench in 14 games. He started 13 games the year prior for the Jets and had a four-year stay in Washington previous to that. The 29-year-old has played guard and center.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday they have signed linebacker Quentin Poling and in a corresponding move released running back Tony Brooks-James.
- The Dolphins, who saw Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opt-out of the 2020 season in the last week, are re-signing wide receiver Ricardo Louis, per Rapoport. Miami released Louis just two weeks ago. The 26-year old wideout has missed the past two seasons with injury. He caught 45 passes over two years with the Browns.