Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP.

The Jets' backup quarterback is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check his progress following neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Flacco, who underwent a disc repair in April, showed no issues in his latest exam and is scheduled for a final checkup in early September, per Rapoport.

The 35-year old QB signed a one-year deal with New York in May. He started the first eight games of the 2019 campaign for the Broncos before suffering a neck injury that claimed the rest of his first season in the Mile High City. He completed a career-high 65.3 percent of his passes but averaged just 227.8 yards per game while producing a 6:5 TD-INT ratio.

Denver went 2-6 in the process.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring:

  • The Rams placed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson on the active/non-football injury list.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars made a host of moves on Saturday to get their roster to 80 players. Veteran defensive tackle Rodney Gunter was placed on the active/non-football injury list. Jacksonville announced it had waived rookie running back Tavien Feaster, first-year offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, rookie offensive lineman Steven Nielsen and rookie kicker Brandon Wright, and released third-year safety Doug Middleton.
  • Offensive lineman Spencer Long is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, Rapoport reported. A six-year pro, Long played for the Bills in 2019, coming off the bench in 14 games. He started 13 games the year prior for the Jets and had a four-year stay in Washington previous to that. The 29-year-old has played guard and center.
  • The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday they have signed linebacker Quentin Poling and in a corresponding move released running back Tony Brooks-James.
  • The Dolphins, who saw Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opt-out of the 2020 season in the last week, are re-signing wide receiver Ricardo Louis, per Rapoport. Miami released Louis just two weeks ago. The 26-year old wideout has missed the past two seasons with injury. He caught 45 passes over two years with the Browns.

news

Rams' Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp among 'best' WR tandems

Robert Woods knows he and Cooper Kupp aren't the "flashiest" receiving tandem, but their productions proves that they're "with the best, if not the best."
news

At camp's start, Mike McCarthy 'impressed' with Dak Prescott

During the opening week of training camp, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is starting to get to know quarterback Dak Prescott. And so far so good, as McCarthy has been "very pleased."
news

Saquon Barkley: 'It's a fresh, new start' for Giants in 2020

As Saquon Barkley knocks upon the doorstep of his third NFL season, it's become clear that this is very much a new-look Giants team, roster and coaches alike, that he's ready to run with. 
news

Colts DL DeForest Buckner striving for sack record, SB return

One of the newest Indianapolis additions, DeForest Buckner believes every defensive lineman should be looking to set the single-season sack record. 
news

Back from injury, LB Danny Trevathan wants Bears legacy

After his 2019 season was ended early with an elbow injury, Chicago's Danny Trevathan wants "to be remembered" as a great Bears linebacker. 
news

No joking matter: Marrone sees Minshew on 'a mission'

Gardner Minshew had some memorable moments with the media this past week, but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone sees another version of his young quarterback and that's one who's focused on working hard and the season ahead. 
news

Washington releases RB Derrius Guice following domestic violence arrest

The Washington Football Team released Derrius Guice on Friday after news broke that the running back had been arrested on domestic violence-related charges.
news

NFL updates COVID-19 testing protocols to address false positives

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills has maintained the league's health and safety protocols will evolve with more time and understanding of the novel coronavirus, and on Friday, the league issued changes.
news

Saints add depth at LB, sign vet free agent Nigel Bradham

Nigel Bradham is heading to the Big Easy. The 30-year-old linebacker has agreed to a deal to join the New Orleans Saints, per Friday's transaction wire. The terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.
news

Marcus Allen zings fellow HOFers with passer-rating tweet

How good of a passer was Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen? Good enough to zing some Hall of Fame quarterbacks with a recent tweet about his career passer rating. 
news

Peterson: Winning title is ultimate goal, not breaking Smith's record

"Winning a championship" is what Adrian Peterson is really chasing, not Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record. 
