Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP.

The Jets' backup quarterback is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check his progress following neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Flacco, who underwent a disc repair in April, showed no issues in his latest exam and is scheduled for a final checkup in early September, per Rapoport.

The 35-year old QB signed a one-year deal with New York in May. He started the first eight games of the 2019 campaign for the Broncos before suffering a neck injury that claimed the rest of his first season in the Mile High City. He completed a career-high 65.3 percent of his passes but averaged just 227.8 yards per game while producing a 6:5 TD-INT ratio.

Denver went 2-6 in the process.

