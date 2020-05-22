Joe Flacco signs one-year, $1.5M deal with Jets

Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who spent 14 seasons as a Ravens scout, is bringing along Baltimore's former franchise quarterback as an ideally reliable backup to Sam Darnold. Douglas was a key member of the Ravens' personnel department who fought for Flacco during a draft process that eventually led to Baltimore taking Flacco with the 18th-overall pick, per NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Flacco's signing is an improvement over where the Jets were at this time last season, when they had Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk as the team's backups to Darnold. Both were called into action almost immediately when Darnold came down with mononucleosis and missed a month of action, essentially torpedoing the team's chances before they even got out of the gate.