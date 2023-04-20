2023 NFL Draft

NFL prospect Michael Jefferson released from hospital after crash

Published: Apr 20, 2023 at 04:49 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. -- Former Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver and NFL prospect Michael Jefferson has been released from the hospital after his involvement in a car accident earlier this month in which a 55-year-old was killed.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Jefferson attorney Brad Sohn said Thursday that the NFL hopeful "would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances."

"He still has optimism that -- even as he continues to undergo grueling rehabilitation -- he can have an outstanding NFL career," Sohn's statement said. "We believe that optimism is well-founded and hope a team will still select this terrific young man and great football player."

At about 7:55 p.m. on April 9, Easter Sunday, a car driven by Charles A. Dunn collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jefferson, 23. Another vehicle then struck Dunn's car. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sohn said that "a drunk driver tragically hit my client."

Asked if there was any evidence that Dunn was impaired at the time, a spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the agency had no further comment on the crash.

Jefferson played the last two seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette after transferring from Alabama State. He finished with his best season, catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jefferson has been projected as a potential late-round pick in the draft starting April 27.

Copyright 2023 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Indianapolis Colts land Bryce Young

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew projects a run of three straight quarterbacks to begin Round 1, but the passers aren't picked in the order you might expect. Plus, a pair of NFC East teams add more firepower to their backfields.

news

Fall Out Boy, Mötley Crüe, Thundercat to headline 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series

The NFL announced Wednesday the headlining acts for the NFL Draft Concert Series, which will take place as part of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, April 27-29.

news

NFL burning questions: What's next for Lamar Jackson? Who SHOULD be drafted No. 1 overall?

What's next for Lamar Jackson? Who SHOULD go No. 1 overall to the Panthers? Is Bijan Robinson worth a top-10 pick? In the thick of roster-rebuilding season with the 2023 NFL Draft nearly upon us, Adam Schein examines nine burning questions across the league.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking running backs, No. 1 to 30

With the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon, Maurice Jones-Drew takes a look at this year's running back class, ranking the top 30 prospects at the position.

news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: Bryce Young new QB1 over C.J. Stroud

For the final time this draft season, Bucky Brooks ranks his top five 2023 prospects at each position. Three positions -- including quarterback -- see a change at the No. 1 spot.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says "you never know" on the team possibly drafting Texas running back prospect Bijan Robinson.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top cornerback prospects

Can Devon Witherspoon make a Jaire Alexander-esque impact on the NFL? Which franchise could scoop up the Illinois cover man in the 2023 NFL Draft? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top cornerback prospects.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says club has not made decision on No. 1 overall pick yet

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer insists the club has yet to decide on the No. 1 overall selection. Speaking to the media Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference, Fitterer said the team had clarity on its options but hadn't reached a consensus with their board not yet finalized.

news

Five Round 1 slots that could change the direction of the 2023 NFL Draft

How will John Schneider try to better the Seahawks with the first of their two first-round picks? What kind of deal might Howie Roseman pull off with the Eagles' No. 10 selection? Chad Reuter identifies five pivotal Day 1 slots that can shape the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans trade out of No. 2; five QBs taken in first 12 picks

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager has C.J. Stroud going second overall -- but not to the Texans, who land another QB altogether later in Round 1. In fact, five quarterbacks come off the board in the first 12 picks.

news

2023 NFL Draft: RB Bijan Robinson, QB Bryce Young headline Next Gen Stats' six can't-miss prospects

With the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner, who are the can't-miss prospects in this talent crop? Mike Band uses the Next Gen Stats Draft Model to spotlight six enticing individuals: three on offense and three on defense. Which QB makes the list?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE