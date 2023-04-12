Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson, a 2023 NFL Draft prospect, involved in fatal car collision 

Published: Apr 11, 2023 at 08:33 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson, a 2023 NFL Draft prospect, was involved in a fatal car collision Sunday night in Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Charles Dunn, 55, was killed after the 2014 Dodge Charger he was driving collided head-on with the 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jefferson, 23, approximately four miles south of Mt. Vernon, Alabama, per the ALEA release.

Following the initial collision, Dunn's vehicle was struck by a 2008 Nissan Maxima. Dunn, who was not wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information regarding whether Jefferson sustained any injuries was not released by the ALEA.

ALEA troopers are investigating the incident.

Jefferson is a native of Mobile, Alabama, and spent three seasons with the Alabama State program. He played his junior and senior seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, posting 69 receptions for 1,291 yards and 11 touchdowns combined over 2021-22.

