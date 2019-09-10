NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Packers, Vikings rise; Browns fall

Well, that was ... different. The Packers managed just 13 first downs -- three fewer than their opponent -- and averaged 3.7 yards per play against a suffocating Bears defense ... and yet they'll enter Week 2 at 1-0. You could see the excitement on Aaron Rodgers' face during his postgame interview with NBC's Michele Tafoya. Wait, this is what it's like to not have to do everything by myself? This is way better! It was an unbelievable performance by Green Bay's defense, and kudos to coordinator Mike Pettine, who just might have the dogs to take over games like the good old days when he was with Rex Ryan and the Jets. Matt LaFleur's debut as Green Bay's play-caller left much to be desired, but Packers fans should give the offense a mulligan and see how it looks outside of opening night at Soldier Field against the NFL's best defense. Well, it was the second-best defense on Thursday.