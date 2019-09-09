Greg Robinson facing potential fine for kicking Vaccaro

There's some good news for the Cleveland Browns' struggling offensive line.

Starting left tackle Greg Robinson is facing a potential fine not a suspension for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed.

Robinson was ejected late in the second quarter of Sunday's 43-13 loss for kicking Vaccaro in the head at the end of a play.

Shortly afterwards, backup Kendall Lamm suffered a knee injury and did not return. The Browns were forced to put in guard Justin McCray at right tackle and move Chris Hubbard to left tackle.

"We do not tolerate that," coach Freddie Kitchens said after the game on Robinson's ejection. "That is unacceptable."

Robinson was a big question at left tackle going into Week 1 but having him when the Browns take on the Jets in Week 2 is good news for a team already off to a bad start.

Two players who were also ejected on Sunday -- Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack and 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander -- are expected to be reviewed through the standard discipline process, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed. That almost certainly means no expedited process and no suspension, Rapoport added.