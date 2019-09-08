Browns' Greg Robinson ejected for kicking opponent

Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson got booted for using his boot in the season-opener versus the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson was ejected late in the second quarter for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro at the end of a play.

It was the starting left tackle's second 15-yard penalty of the game, in a tilt where the Browns repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with flags (8 for 96 yards with two minutes remaining in the first half).

The Browns trailed 10-6 at the time of the ejection.

Robinson was a big question at left tackle for a suspect Browns offensive line. To make matters worse, backup Kendall Lamm got injured shortly after taking over and did not return. The Browns reshuffled the line in front of on Baker Mayfield for an offense that has been scuttled after a superb opening-drive touchdown.