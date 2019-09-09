Redskins' Derrius Guice (knee) likely to miss time

A year after a suffering a severe left knee injury, Derrius Guice is now having trouble with his right.

The second-year Washington Redskins running back underwent an MRI on his right knee Monday morning and is expected to miss some time, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The team is hoping he won't need surgery and will conduct a full evaluation to rule out all possibilities, per Rapoport.

Week 1 marked Guice's regular season debut after a torn left ACL in the 2018 preseason opener sidelined him for all of last season.

A second-round pick a year ago, Guice was expected to be a big part of the Redskins' offense, a transition that appeared to leave Adrian Peterson out of the fold. The veteran RB was handed the first healthy scratch of his career in the loss to the Eagles.

With Guice possibly out of the lineup, the carries could shift back to Peterson, who more than carried the load last season while Guice was out. Chris Thompson and new addition Wendell Smallwood could also be featured more if Guice is absent.