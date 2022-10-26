NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) will not practice today, per coach Arthur Smith.
- DB Dee Alford (hamstring) will practice, per Smith.
INJURIES
- CB Tre'Davious White will not play this week, per coach Sean McDermott. White's 21-day return window started on Oct. 12.
INJURIES
- LB Jacob Phillips (pectoral) placed on injured reserve
INJURIES
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) has a knee sprain and will not practice today, per coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy added that it was not the same as the PCL injury that affected Elliott last season, but declined to go into any more specific detail.
INJURIES
- QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) limited
- WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin) DNP
- OL Tom Compton (back) designated for return from the physically unable to perform list.
- OT Cam Fleming (quad) DNP
- LB Baron Browning (hip) DNP
- LB Josey Jewell (knee) limited
SIGNINGS
- WR Maurice Alexander (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Jameson Williams (ACL) will not return for at least another month, per coach Dan Campbell.
INJURIES
- S Brandon Jones is confirmed to have torn his ACL and is out for the season, per coach Mike McDaniel.
INJURIES
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) won't practice today, per coach Brian Daboll
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee) won't practice today, per Daboll
- OL Nick Gates (leg) added to the active roster, making his return after fracturing his fibula and tibia last September.
- OT Matt Peart (ACL) designated for return to practice from the physically unable to perform list
- OLB Elerson Smith (leg) designated for return from injured reserve
- OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) won't practice today, per Daboll
- CB Cor'Dale Flott (calf) won't practice today, per Daboll
- CB Rodarius Williams (knee) designated for return from injured reserve
INJURIES
- WR Corey Davis (knee) will not practice today, per coach Robert Saleh.
- DE John Franklin-Myers (illness) will not practice today, per Saleh.
- DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) will be limited Wednesday and has a chance to play this weekend, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- OT Lane Johnson is still in concussion protocol, per coach Nick Sirianni
INJURIES
- WR Julio Jones (knee) is a game-day decision versus the Ravens, per coach Todd Bowles.
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) out, per Bowles
- TE Cameron Brate (neck) out, per Bowles
- CB Carlton Davis (hip) out, per Bowles
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) out, per Bowles
SIGNINGS
- CB DaMarcus Fields (practice squad)