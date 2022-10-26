NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 26

Around the NFL

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) will not practice today, per coach Arthur Smith.
  • DB Dee Alford (hamstring) will practice, per Smith.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 5-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB Tre'Davious White will not play this week, per coach Sean McDermott. White's 21-day return window started on Oct. 12.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) has a knee sprain and will not practice today, per coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy added that it was not the same as the PCL injury that affected Elliott last season, but declined to go into any more specific detail.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 1-5-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • WR Jameson Williams (ACL) will not return for at least another month, per coach Dan Campbell.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • S Brandon Jones is confirmed to have torn his ACL and is out for the season, per coach Mike McDaniel.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) won't practice today, per coach Brian Daboll
  • WR Kenny Golladay (knee) won't practice today, per Daboll
  • OL Nick Gates (leg) added to the active roster, making his return after fracturing his fibula and tibia last September.
  • OT Matt Peart (ACL) designated for return to practice from the physically unable to perform list
  • OLB Elerson Smith (leg) designated for return from injured reserve
  • OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) won't practice today, per Daboll
  • CB Cor'Dale Flott (calf) won't practice today, per Daboll
  • CB Rodarius Williams (knee) designated for return from injured reserve
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Corey Davis (knee) will not practice today, per coach Robert Saleh.
  • DE John Franklin-Myers (illness) will not practice today, per Saleh.
  • DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) will be limited Wednesday and has a chance to play this weekend, per Saleh.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 6-0-0

INJURIES

  • OT Lane Johnson is still in concussion protocol, per coach Nick Sirianni
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS

