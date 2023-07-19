NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
TRYOUTS
- DE Dawuane Smoot is scheduled for a visit next week with the Ravens, who are seeking edge rushing help, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources. Smoot, who tore his Achilles late last season, is rehabbing well and preparing for an on-field return, per Rapoport.
ROSTER CUTS
TRYOUTS
- RB Leonard Fournette is working out for the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- DE Isaiah Foskey, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie deal, the team announced.
INJURIES
- OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) is "feeling great" upon his arrival to training camp on Wednesday and he doesn't expect any limitations when practice begins tomorrow, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Vera-Tucker was lost for the 2022 season in Week 7 after suffering a torn triceps.
SIGNINGS
- DE Will McDonald IV, a 2023 first-round pick, agreed to terms on his rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported,
SIGNINGS
- OLB Alex Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. The team has since confirmed the news.