NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 19

Jul 19, 2023
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

TRYOUTS

  • DE Dawuane Smoot is scheduled for a visit next week with the Ravens, who are seeking edge rushing help, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources. Smoot, who tore his Achilles late last season, is rehabbing well and preparing for an on-field return, per Rapoport. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

ROSTER CUTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

TRYOUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

  • DE Isaiah Foskey, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie deal, the team announced.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) is "feeling great" upon his arrival to training camp on Wednesday and he doesn't expect any limitations when practice begins tomorrow, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Vera-Tucker was lost for the 2022 season in Week 7 after suffering a torn triceps. 


SIGNINGS

  • DE Will McDonald IV, a 2023 first-round pick, agreed to terms on his rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported,
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

