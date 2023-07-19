Veteran RB Leonard Fournette working out for Patriots

The New England Patriots are working out the free-agent running back on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Fournette, 28, is coming off a subpar year rushing the ball with 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns off 189 carries (3.5 yards per attempt) during his final season in Tampa, but he nearly matched a career high in receptions (73), generating 523 more yards (three TDs) to end the 2022 campaign as the Bucs' leader in total scrimmage yards (1,191).
The Bucs released the veteran RB earlier this offseason as they enter a new era sans Tom Brady. Fournette's run in Tampa was a glorious one upon his arrival in 2020, helping push Brady and Co. into a Super Bowl-winning campaign.
Fournette is a reliable option for a team looking to add experienced depth. The former No. 4 overall pick has collected 4,478 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns (34 rushing, seven receiving) in six NFL seasons and could provide a change of pace alongside Rhamondre Stevenson in New England.
Patriots rookies report to training camp on Friday, while veterans are set to convene on July 25.