Veteran RB Leonard Fournette working out for Patriots

The New England Patriots are working out the free-agent running back on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Fournette, 28, is coming off a subpar year rushing the ball with 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns off 189 carries (3.5 yards per attempt) during his final season in Tampa, but he nearly matched a career high in receptions (73), generating 523 more yards (three TDs) to end the 2022 campaign as the Bucs' leader in total scrimmage yards (1,191).