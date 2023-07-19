Adrian Phillips: Growing without Devin McCourty is 'ultimate test' for Patriots' secondary

McCourty's March retirement leaves the Patriots short 13 years of experience under coach Bill Belichick, a run that included three Super Bowls, 35 interceptions, 110 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and a wealth of experience as lead communicator on New England's back end.

As is often the case in Foxborough, though, the well of talent to step up in his absence is far from dry. The 31-year-old Phillips is an All-Pro safety who will likely return to a full-time starting role after beginning just eight games on the field last year.

He'll do so next to fellow safety Kyle Dugger, a well-rounded defender who's collected seven interceptions across three seasons and scored two touchdowns in 2022. His playmaking ability makes him an easy candidate to shoulder some of the responsibilities vacated by McCourty that will now be spread to many.

"He's a freak," Phillips said of Dugger. "When you see guys like that, you see how the game is changing a lot, because you really don't see guys like 6-foot-2, running 4.3, being able to cover anyone on the field and be able to knock anybody out. He can do that."

New England has solid depth behind them in Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills.

Plus, the club also replenished the secondary in the first round of April's draft, when cornerback Christian Gonzalez unexpectedly fell into its lap at No. 17 overall.

It will take a collective effort, something Dugger likewise recognized when speaking at the same camp as Phillips, but the pieces do exist to bridge the McCourty-sized gap.

"You can't just replace a guy like Devin," Dugger said. "We're just going to have to make sure we're communicating and talking. Communication will be important and help tremendously."

New England's defensive excellence under Belichick has been one of the team's calling cards before McCourty arrived in 2010 as a first-round pick, and it continues to be an expectation after he's left.