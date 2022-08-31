NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. With the 53-man roster deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30, stay updated on all player moves in the NFL roster cuts tracker.
SIGNINGS
- Expected to sign QB Nate Sudfeld, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB David Blough, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.