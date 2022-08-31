Tight end O.J. Howard visiting Bengals, expected to sign pending successful physical

Tight end O.J. Howard's stint on the open market likely won't last long.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Howard is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals today, and if all goes well with the physical, he's expected to sign a deal, per a source informed of the situation.
The Buffalo Bills cut Howard Tuesday after just five months with the organization. The Bills decided to jettison the former first-round pick despite guaranteeing him $3.2 million in the offseason. Howard looked slow during the preseason and caught just three passes on four targets with a TD in 78 exhibition snaps.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick owns an enticing pass-catching skill set, when healthy. Unfortunately, during his five seasons in Tampa, he was rarely able to stay on the field for a full season. Howard compiled 119 catches for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns in his five years with the Bucs.
If healthy, Howard could carve out a role in Joe Burrow's offense. The Bengals shuffled their TE room this offseason after losing C.J. Uzomah to the New York Jets. Cincy signed another former first-rounder in Hayden Hurst in March, who sits as the top tight end and should remain the starter. Cincy also currently has Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox in the TE room.
