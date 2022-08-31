Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

Around the NFL

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Martin fills a vacancy left when the Bills released 2022 NFL Draft sixth-round pick Matt Araiza. The Bills released Araiza on Saturday, two days after Araiza, along with two other individuals, were accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year.

Martin, a nine-year NFL veteran, was released by the Broncos on Monday after he indicated he would not take a reduction in pay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

In 2021, Martin averaged 46 yards over 67 punts for the Broncos. It was Martin's sixth season averaging 46 yards or more per punt.

The 32-year-old was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2013 draft by the Detroit Lions, whom he played his first seven seasons with. After all those years playing in the NFC North and two years in Denver, Martin is no stranger to the cold weather he'll experience in Buffalo and should provide the Super Bowl contenders with a dependable and experienced special teams presence.

