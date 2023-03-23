NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 23

Around the NFL

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

VISITS

  • QB Bryce Young met the Panthers on Wednesday night before Alabama's pro day today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS

  • LB Dylan Cole is signing with the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team later announced the news.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Justin Hollins is re-signing with the Packers on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

VISITS

  • QB Bryce Young met with the Raiders before Alabama's pro day today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

VISITS

  • WR Zay Flowers has back-to-back dinners with the Saints and the Giants before Boston College's pro day on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
New York Giants
New York Giants

VISITS

  • WR Zay Flowers has back-to-back dinners with the Giants and the Saints before Boston College's pro day on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

New Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo looking to 'disrupt the pocket' with Myles Garrett

New Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo wants to "disrupt the pocket" with his new teammate Myles Garrett in the 2023 season.

news

Dolphins LB David Long: Mike Vrabel's durability comments were 'a surprise to me'

New Miami linebacker David Long responded Wednesday to comments made by Titans coach Mike Vrabel that Long was a repeat offender of "soft-tissue injuries."

news

Broncos' Mike McGlinchey likens OLs to being gifted 'socks and underwear': 'You know you need them'

New Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey was one of two important free-agent signings by Denver along the offensive line, but he understands that it will be hard for some fans to get excited about adding big uglies instead of shiny toys.

news

Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau announces he has cancer, will step away from football

Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau announced Wednesday he has Hodgkin lymphoma, which was discovered following a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

news

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on working out extension: 'I did it my way, like Frank'

For Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil, being able to get a historic deal done was a surefire indication that doing things his own way was the right way. It's also, in his belief, a step forward for a Texans franchise he's confident will turn its fortunes around.

news

Hall of Fame announces 17 recipients of second annual Awards of Excellence

Individuals from five groups who have propelled the success of individual teams and the sport of professional football have been identified for Awards of Excellence under a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame launched last year to recognize significant contributors to the game.

news

Jets trading WR Elijah Moore, third-round pick to Browns for second-round pick

The Cleveland Browns are trading for WR Elijah Moore, sending a second-round draft pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the pass-catcher and a third-rounder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

news

WR Mecole Hardman agrees to one-year deal with Jets worth up to $6.5 million

The Jets are signing WR Mecole Hardman, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The one-year deal potentially could be worth up to $6.5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Jaguars signing former Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year contract

The AFC South champion Jaguars have added a running mate for Travis Etienne. Jacksonville agreed to terms Wednesday with running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent right knee surgery, expected to be fine for OTAs

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2022 season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The procedure was considered a minor cleanup.

