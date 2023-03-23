NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- QB Bryce Young met the Panthers on Wednesday night before Alabama's pro day today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- LB Dylan Cole is signing with the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team later announced the news.
SIGNINGS
- LB Justin Hollins is re-signing with the Packers on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
VISITS
- QB Bryce Young met with the Raiders before Alabama's pro day today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
VISITS
- WR Zay Flowers has back-to-back dinners with the Saints and the Giants before Boston College's pro day on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
VISITS
