Around the NFL

Giants sign veteran WR Jamison Crowder

Published: Mar 23, 2023 at 02:56 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Free-agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder is staying on the East Coast.

The former Buffalo Bills wideout is signing with the New York Giants, the team announced Thursday.

Crowder, 29, signed with Buffalo last offseason and appeared in only four games. The veteran WR, now entering his ninth season, suffered a broken ankle in the Bills' Week 4 win over the Ravens. He did not play the rest of the campaign and was placed on injured reserve to end his Buffalo tenure.

Last season, Crowder had six receptions for 60 yards. The slot receiver was a battle to watch in Buffalo between Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie heading into last year. After one season, Buffalo decided not to bring back McKenzie and Crowder. McKenzie found a new home in Indy while Crowder is joining the Giants; the Bills have since added pass catchers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield.

Crowder joins a full WR room with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson and newly signed Parris Campbell. Crowder's best season was arguably in 2019 with the Jets, when he caught 78 passes for 833 yards and tallied six touchdowns.

Crowder would be the fourth player (in addition to linebacker Marcus Dowtin, safety Maurice Tyler and cornerback Roscoe Word) in NFL history to play at least one game for the Bills, Giants and Jets, per NFL Research.

New York's offseason plan has been surrounding Daniel Jones with the right offensive weapons after making a playoff appearance last season; in its biggest move, Big Blue traded for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. With Thursday's signing, the Giants surrounded their quarterback with a savvy slot receiver in Crowder.

