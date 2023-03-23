Giants sign veteran WR Jamison Crowder

Last season, Crowder had six receptions for 60 yards. The slot receiver was a battle to watch in Buffalo between Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie heading into last year. After one season, Buffalo decided not to bring back McKenzie and Crowder. McKenzie found a new home in Indy while Crowder is joining the Giants; the Bills have since added pass catchers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield.

Crowder joins a full WR room with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson and newly signed Parris Campbell. Crowder's best season was arguably in 2019 with the Jets, when he caught 78 passes for 833 yards and tallied six touchdowns.

Crowder would be the fourth player (in addition to linebacker Marcus Dowtin, safety Maurice Tyler and cornerback Roscoe Word) in NFL history to play at least one game for the Bills, Giants and Jets, per NFL Research.